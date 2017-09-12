Patient killed by son at New Hampshire hospital, authorities say

Police surrounded the hospital after reports of an active shooter, although it’s not clear if any shots were fired. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

LEBANON, NH (RNN) - New Hampshire's attorney general said a 70-year-old female patient was killed by her son at New Hampshire's biggest hospital.

The killing occurred in the intensive care unit, and no one else was injured, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Pamela Ferriere of Groton, NH.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Travis Frank, was taken into custody trying to flee, pulled from a car not far from the hospital's sprawling campus.

The slaying caused a lockdown and partial evacuation of Dartmouth-Hickock Medical Center at about 2 p.m. local time. The suspect was caught about an hour after the first active shooter alerts.

No motive has been released.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald did not take questions after the announcement, but did say the hospital was safe.

Code Silver Update 3:04 PM - NH & Lebanon police are still actively sweeping Lebanon campus. More information will be shared when available. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

