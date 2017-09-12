Concert benefiting Harvey victims to air on multiple networks Tuesday

Storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma shroud the downtown skyline in Tampa, Fla., just before the storm arrived. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(CNN) - A benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey victims is being held Tuesday called Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.

Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey will headline the event at 8 p.m. ET with a replay on the west coast at 8 p.m. PT.

More celebrities are expected to perform in the telethon, which will benefit several organizations.

The event will air from Los Angeles, but there will also be stages in New York and Nashville.

The one-hour show will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CMT, BET and more.

It will also be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The event will benefit Rebuild Texas, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, and the United Way, the Mayor's Fund and more.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.