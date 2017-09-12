Boudia preparing to make 1 more chase at Olympic gold

(John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP). Lee Johnson, CEO of USA Diving, comments s during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Olympic gold medalist diver and former Purdue standout ...

(John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP). Olympic gold medalist diver and former Purdue standout David Boudia speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. The 28-year-old Texan a...

(John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP). Olympic gold medalist diver and former Purdue standout David Boudia speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. The 28-year-old Texan a...

(John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP). Olympic gold medalist diver and former Purdue standout David Boudia with his wife Sonnie and their children Koda, 3, and Mila, three weeks, pose before a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, on the campu...

(John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP). Olympic gold medalist diver and former Purdue standout David Boudia smiles during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. The 28-year-old Texan a...

By MICHAEL MAROTAP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Olympic gold medalist David Boudia isn't giving up his Olympic dreams yet.

The 28-year-old Texan announced Tuesday at Purdue University that he intends to qualify for his fourth U.S. team in 2020.

Boudia is one of the most decorated international divers in American history. The three-time Olympian stunned the world by taking gold at the 2012 London Games on the platform by upsetting of the heavily favored Chinese. The win ended a 12-year gold medal drought for the Americans and a 20-year gold medal drought for the American men.

He added a bronze medal in 2012 platform synchro and earned silver with Steele Johnson last summer in the same event in Rio, where he also took home bronze in platform individual.

Boudia has won four silver medals and one bronze in five world championship appearances. But he skipped this year's world championships and waited until his second daughter, Mila, was born Aug. 24 before announcing his intention for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Boudia qualified for every U.S. national team since 2005, owns 20 national titles and finished second at the world championships in 2013 and 2015 before finally taking a break after last summer's Rio Games.

He needed it. Boudia acknowledged that he was "mentally fatigued" in the run up to the 2016 Games and made a promise that he wouldn't decide whether to retire or continue diving until he had been away from the pool for a year.

It didn't take that long.

A refreshed Boudia said he started training in mid-June with Johnson and the Boilermakers diving team.

Boudia's reach goes way beyond the big tower, though. His autobiography "Greater Than Gold: From Olympic Heartbreak to Ultimate Redemption" was released last summer in conjunction with the Olympics and explains the role his religious beliefs have helped with his success.

Boudia also appeared on ABC's reality show "Splash," where he served as a judge and America's most famous diver, Greg Louganis, coached celebrities such as former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former U.S. women's soccer star Brandi Chastain and singer Drake.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.