Henderson man in jail for firing gun out of vehicle window

A Henderson is in jail accused of firing a gun out of a vehicle in August.

Davion Johnson, 18, is facing a wanton endangerment charge.

Police say witnesses told them a white SUV pulled up in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue, and the passenger fired a shot out of the window.

Officers say Johnson was that shooter.

No one was hurt.

