Henderson man in jail for firing gun out of vehicle window - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man in jail for firing gun out of vehicle window

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Davion Johnson, 18 (Source: Henderson County Detention Center). Davion Johnson, 18 (Source: Henderson County Detention Center).
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson is in jail accused of firing a gun out of a vehicle in August.

Davion Johnson, 18, is facing a wanton endangerment charge.  

Police say witnesses told them a white SUV pulled up in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue, and the passenger fired a shot out of the window.  

Officers say Johnson was that shooter. 

No one was hurt.  

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly