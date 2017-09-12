1 in custody in connection to reports of shooter at hospital

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - One person was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to reports of an active shooter at the state's largest hospital, the city said.
The Lebanon Department of Public Safety confirmed that someone was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. following reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The hospital was under lockdown and it wasn't clear if that was lifted.
There has been no confirmation that a shooting happened. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.
The federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Vermont state police assisted New Hampshire and local police.
WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a "code silver," telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. "Code silver" indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.
The state attorney general's office is investigating.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>