IU to play Charleston Southern on October 7

INDIANA FOOTBALL TO PLAY CHARLESTON SOUTHERN ON OCT. 7

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass announced today that IU football will host Charleston Southern University on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Memorial Stadium. This home game against Charleston Southern replaces the previously scheduled home game against Florida International University for this Saturday that was cancelled on Monday due to issues arising from Hurricane Irma.

The game contract between the schools was signed today and the kickoff time will be announced at a later date. IU Athletics continues to send our thoughts and prayers to Florida International University and all those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Important Ticket Information

Full and Mini Season Ticket Holders: All full season ticket holders and mini season ticket holders (who selected the Florida International game) for IU football will automatically receive the same tickets and parking for the Oct. 7 game against Charleston Southern. The IU Athletics Ticket Office will send the new tickets and parking (if applicable) to be used for the game on Oct. 7. All tickets and parking will be mailed to the address on file.

Florida International Single Game Buyers: Individuals who purchased tickets and/or parking for the Sept. 16 Florida International game as a single game, will have the option to exchange those tickets for the game to be played on Oct. 7 or request a refund. All requests must be in writing and can be sent to iuticket@indiana.edu. The deadline to request an exchange/refund is Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

Please make sure you have the new Charleston Southern game tickets for admission to that game on Oct. 7. Unfortunately, we will not be able to honor any Sept. 16 Florida International tickets or parking to the game on Oct. 7.

Official release from IU sports information