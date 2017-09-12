Report: Over 116K people visited Hopkinsville for solar eclipse

An estimated 116,500 people visited the small town of Hopkinsville, Kentucky for 2.5-minutes of solar eclipse totality.

City and county officials collected the data from event locations, city-sponsored viewing sites, and aerial images.

The report showed visitors traveled from 47 states, three U.S.

Territories, and 25 countries, including Wales, Russia, and Tanzania.

Officials calculate the town saw an economic impact of approximately $28.5-million.

