Former teacher, coach takes plea deal on child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former teacher and coach at Kentucky Country Day School has accepted a plea agreement on federal child pornography charges.
Matthew Graves was arrested in 2016 and indicted on four counts of distributing matter portraying a sex act by a minor.
Graves used the Kik mobile app to send and receive messages of minors engaged in sex acts, according to prosecutors. The messages were exchanged with a Kik user in Maryland.
On September 8, Graves accepted a plea agreement on two of the charges in the indictment in exchange for 72-month (6 years) prison sentence. He is also required to forfeit various technical devices and will be registered as a sex offender.
Final sentencing for Matthew Graves is scheduled for December 14.
He is no longer employed at Kentucky Country Day School.
