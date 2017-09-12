WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 12, 2017: Celebrating 100 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro United Way celebrates 100 years of making our community better this year. During that time, individuals and businesses in Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, and Shelby counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison in Indiana, have contributed nearly $1 billion to the effort.

The 100 year anniversary goal is to hit that mark in this year’s campaign. It would be an impressive milestone and a testament to the generosity of thousands of people.

Each year, well over 100,000 people receive assistance by Metro United Way's 211 information and referral service, 20,000 young people benefit from Metro United Way quality out-of-school time programs, and nearly 19,000 receive free tax preparation and financial services through Metro United Way funded Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs.

Lives are positively changed each day - from receiving quality child care and better preparation for kindergarten through several United Way excellence academies to specialists who listen to the full scope of your issues when you call 211 and connect you immediately to the right source for help, eliminating the need to navigate a maze of agencies.

Overall, more than 100 programs are funded and 65 agencies served. Help Metro United Way build a community where people achieve their fullest potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives.

