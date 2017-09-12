Messi finally conquers Buffon as Barca beats Juventus 3-0

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, and Jordi Alba, right, celebrate with Lionel Messi who scored 3-0 during a Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tu...

By JOSEPH WILSONAssociated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Lionel Messi finally scored against goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as Barcelona beat Juventus 3-0 in their first match of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Messi grabbed his 95th and 96th goals in the Champions League, breaking the deadlock just before the end of the first half. After he had hit the post and played a part in Ivan Rakitic's second goal, Messi beat Buffon again to round off the commanding win.

Messi's goals were his first ever against the 39-year-old Buffon, who had kept him without a goal in three previous meetings.

Ousmane Dembele, the most expensive signing in Barcelona's history, made his first start for the Catalan club. The 20-year-old France forward helped in Messi's goal on a counterattack that caught Juventus' defense off-guard. Messi took the ball from Dembele, worked a quick one-two passing combination with Luis Suarez and then rolled a left-footed shot just inside the far post.

Messi helped make it 2-0 in the 56th when his dangerous low cross was cleared by substitute Stefano Sturaro back to Rakitic, who fired it home.

Messi got his double in the 66th when he took the ball on the right side, cut back to go around two defenders before he left Buffon with no chance against another left-footed strike which smacked the lower corner of his net.

Barcelona's all-time top scorer, Messi has scored eight goals in six games across all competitions this season.

Juventus eliminated Barcelona from last year's quarterfinals en route to losing the final to defending champion Real Madrid.

___

More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.