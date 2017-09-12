Highlands business owners wondering why neighboring restaurant hasn't opened yet

Businesses on Barret Avenue said the presence of Lynn's Paradise Cafe' brought foot traffic to the area. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lights are still out in a Highlands hot spot and neighboring business owners and residents are wondering what's happening.

Lynn's Paradise Café off Barret Avenue closed abruptly in January of 2013. The unique restaurant was a popular destination and drew crowds. The closure has impacted nearby businesses that relied on the foot traffic.

In Late 2016, Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, a Nashville based company, announced they would be moving in and opening in the fall, but there doesn't seem to be any activity in that location.

Neighboring businesses said they haven't seen any movement.

"We just want this place to flow like Bardstown Road," Deneen Benyamin of Health Daddy Wow said. "This is like day and night."

Terri Burt, owner of The Nitty Gritty, said things would change if they got a new neighbor.

"She [owner of Lynn's Paradise Café] was a huge anchor for this little strip of businesses," Burt said. "When I first opened in 2000 I told Lynn, 'I feed off of your business.'"

Businesses on Barret Avenue are hungry for customers.

"More people, more money," Benyamin said.

Martin's, a Nashville based restaurant, already has an east Louisville location in Springhurst.

"I've gone to their other location to have lunch to check it out because I want it to be good," Burt said. "I want to support it if they are going to be my new neighbor. I want it to be successful. But it is frustrating to see that I have not seen any movement whatsoever over there."

On top of that, Burt said she has seen other businesses close around her, like the hardware store next door and the Money Wrench.

"Depressing to see my family of other business owners have to rethink and move on," Burt said.

Burt said she's glad she toughed it out and hopes that one day the lights will be back on at her neighbors' place.

"That is a huge location and could really be another location that brings this whole neighborhood back to life," Burt said.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Martin's Bar-B-Que numerous times on Tuesday and did not hear back.

