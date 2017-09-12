TDL Week 5: Owensboro vs Daviess Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TDL Week 5: Owensboro vs Daviess Co.

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom stock image) (Raycom stock image)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

TDL Week 5: Owensboro vs Daviess County

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly