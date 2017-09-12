Former Floyd Co. assistant principal accused of spying on boys in locker room

NEW ALBANY, KY (WAVE) - A former assistant principal at a Floyd County school was arrested Tuesday and charged with voyeurism for an incident that allegedly happened at the school.

Paul Raake, 65, is accused of placing a hidden camera in a boy's locker room at Scribner Middle School, according to Indiana State Police. The camera was found by a student in November, 2016.

Raake used to be an assistant principal at the school.

Investigators said they found photographs on computers used by Raake, one of which showed a male student dressing or undressing.

The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation issued the following statement about Raake:

"The safety and security of all of our students and staff is of paramount concern. The School Corporation has fully cooperated with law enforcement officials. This matter is now in the hands of the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, and the School Corporation will have no further comment at this time."

