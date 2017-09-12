Disturbing new details in murder of KY child

Lonnie Belt is charged with kidnapping and murder. (Source: Jackson County Detention Center)

SANDGAP, KY (WAVE) - Police released more details in the death of a five-year-old Kentucky boy found murdered in Jackson County.

Lonnie Belt was charged with murder Monday after police found the body of James Spoonamore.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Missing child found dead, mother in hospital

According to the arrest report, Belt admitted to kidnapping the child and his mother, Jessica Durham, before taking them to a secluded, wooded area Friday morning.

Police say Belt pushed Durham off a cliff. She survived but is in critical condition at UK Hospital.

The report also says Belt took Spoonamore to a different area where he hit the child in the head multiple times with a metal object and left the body.

Belt is due in court Sept. 18 on murder and kidnapping charges.

