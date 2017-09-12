Crews put out fire in vacant building in Old Louisville

Fire broke out at a vacant building in Old Louisville on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News Tower Cam)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire broke out at a vacant building in Old Louisville on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to a building at the corner of 1st and Jacob Streets, according to MetroSafe.

The view from the WAVE 3 News downtown tower camera showed smoke coming from a two-story building at that location.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Councilwoman Vicki Welch not seeking re-election

+ Arrest warrant issued for former Floyd Co. teacher

+ Residents detail devastating apartment fire in New Albany

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Louisville Metro Arson was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.