Registration open for KDF marathon and mini

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Registration for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and Mini-marathon opened Tuesday.

There are several deals available for 24 hours to early-bird runners.

The 2018 race will take place Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 a.m.

If runners register before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the mini is $55 and the full marathon is $65.

Only a limited number of entries will be available at this price. Registration fees will go up as more people register.

New for 2018, there is also an opportunity to upgrade to VIP.

Those wishing to save money with early registration should go to derbyfestivalmarathon.com.

