Indiana linemen head south to assist in Irma recovery

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - More help is on the way to victims of Hurricane Irma.

Tuesday, 100 Indiana Electric Cooperative linemen from Indiana left for Macon, Georgia to assist in recovery efforts.

The men will be working in two week shifts until power is restored in the region.

Right now, they are expecting about 6 million people without power.

The group gathered in Sellersburg at the Clark County REMC Tuesday. Indiana linemen were joined by several electric cooperative linemen from Michigan.

They were briefed on the situation before taking off for Georgia.

As they drove away, they were sent off by a crowd waving American flags and wishing them well.

Indiana Electric Cooperative has always extended their linemen in times of need.

