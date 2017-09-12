21c Museum Hotels names new CEO

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 21c Museum Hotels has named a new CEO.

The announcement that current president Craig Greenburg will take over and serve as president and CEO was made on Tuesday.

Greenburg will take over for 21C Museum and Hotel founder and chairman Steve Wilson.

Wilson will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

