New pro basketball team to Owensboro

Excitement is building over a brand new professional basketball team coming to the Tri-State.



The North American Premier Basketball league made the announcement Tuesday at the Owensboro Sportcenter where the new team will play.



What was once home to the Kentucky Mavericks will now host a new team.



"The Mavericks were relatively successful, that's probably a fair statement," NAPB President David Magley said.



Magley says the league hopes to create a 'hometown fee' that once existed in Kentucky and Indiana.



Magley,a former pro player, tells 14 News they've got to be in a place where basketball is important.



“You don't have to have a million people to have great pro basketball. We need 1,500 paid fans on the daily, every game, then we're going to break even," Magley explained.



Magley says all venues will be over 2,000 seats. Players are expected to be paid between $1,500 and $5,000 each month.



League leaders want to engage both fans and kids.



"We need to come into your schools, we need to talk to your kids about bullying, about the value of education, the dangers of drugs and alcohol. We need to have games here during the week sometime that are 11 o'clock in the morning when there's nothing but kids here," Magley told the crowd.



That season will begin January 1st. It will run through April. Play offs will start in May.



The team will play 32 games, half of them will be played at home.



Fans will get it help choose the name of the new team through an online submission.

