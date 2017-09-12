Stolen vehicles sold in southern Indiana, 19 recovered

Police said 19 vehicles have been recovered so far. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than a dozen Volkswagens that were stolen from Detroit have been sold in Southern Indiana.

The cars were part of an emissions recall. Police say the thieves made fake Michigan titles for each.

Nine of the stolen vehicles were found last week in Radcliff.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Indiana State Police say 32 additional vehicles were shipped to Southern Indiana where they were sold at Manheim Auto Auction. Investigators tracked them by VIN Number.

19 vehicles have been recovered so far.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.