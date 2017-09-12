I-65 S closed due to overturned tractor trailer near Sellersburg

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The semi, which was carrying wooden cabinets, flipped over near the 10 mile maker. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Traffic on Interstate 65 South in southern Indiana is being diverted due to an overturned tractor trailer.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The semi, which was carrying wooden cabinets, flipped over near the 10 mile maker, just north of Sellersburg.

All southbound lanes of I-65 are closed in the area.

Police are diverting traffic at Exit 16, which is Blue Lick Road to Memphis.

Drivers who are forced off the interstate can turn left onto Blue Lick Road, and then turn right to take Hwy 31 southbound.

Follow 31 into Sellersburg and take Hwy 311 back to the interstate. That is Exit 9, just south of the wreck.

The detour is about 11 miles and will be congested with traffic diverted from I-65.

At this time it is not known how long I-65 South will be closed.

