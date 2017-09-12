Nelson County veteran receives presidential honors

Guest was presented with both the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Nelson County veteran received two presidential awards Tuesday night.

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Guest served for 32 years and fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

"Mr. Guest is what we call a trifecta," Frank Thompson, a Navy veteran and local American Legion leader said. "He doesn't really like to have any attention drawn to him."

Guest also has a 55 year career with the American Legion, where he continues to serve.

Secretary of State Allison Grimes presented Guest with both the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

"When you have a career as lengthy as his, we can't put enough medals on him or present him with enough pieces of paper, Grimes said.

"I had absolutely no knowledge this was going to happen and I honestly can't claim a whole lot of credit for it," the humble Guest said.

Guest served as an infantry man in Burma in World War II and at air bases in Vietnam.

"There are things that stick with you that you don't want to remember," Guest said. "There are things that you don't want to forget."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Seymour police stand with Houston officer in wake of Harvey devastation

+ Business owners hit with graffiti could also get hit with fine

+ ICYMI: Implant allows Elizabethtown boy to hear for the first time

Guest was a thankful but reluctant recipient of the awards.

"I don't think I did a great deal more than a great many other people have done," Guest said.

Guest currently serves as a chaplain for the American Legion and said he plans to continue as long as he can.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.