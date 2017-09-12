Nicky Hayden's family thanks Owensboro, city commission for support

To start Owensboro City Commission's specially called meeting on Tuesday, the family of Nicky Hayden, known as the "Kentucky Kid," took the podium.

"Nicky was always very proud of Owensboro, where he came from, and he did his best to represent the city the best way possible," Tommy Hayden, Nicky's brother told the board of commissioners.

Tommy, joined by his father, Earl, presented a #69 helmet for the city to have.

Nicky Hayden, 35, was an internationally acclaimed motorcycle racer, who died tragically in May, after getting hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Italy.

Commissioners unveiled what will be a new display for Hayden in the city building, located on the fourth floor.

"On behalf of the City Commission and the City of Owensboro, we thought we would add this picture from USA Today," Mayor Tom Watson revealed the large framed magazine cover that will hang on the city building's walls.



His family was deeply moved by the city's gesture.

"The support has been unbelievable, so to come down here tonight and be able to donate Nicky's helmet and have a piece of his memorabilia here at city hall is pretty special to us and the family," Tommy Hayden told us.

The love for The Kentucky Kid runs through Owensboro's veins, that showed when over 2,000 motorcycle riders rallied in Hayden's honor the day of his funeral.

Hayden began racing motorcycles at a young age and won the MotoGP World Championship in 2006. People all over the world mourned his death, and his family say never go a day without thinking of him.

"In a way some days it makes it a little tougher, because you see that he touched so many people. But, in the same breath, it's also very nice to see he impacted so many lives and had such a positive influence, so it's definitely something to be proud of as his family," Tommy told us.

Nicky Hayden's helmet, worn in races just last year, can be seen on the fourth floor of the City Building in Owensboro.

