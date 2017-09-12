St. Matthews City Council halts plans for apartment complex

The St. Matthews City Council put the plans for the complex on hold. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Developers want to build an 8-story apartment complex with retail stores and restaurants. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews City Council has put the brakes on a planned apartment complex at Shelbyville Road and Hubbards Lane.

Tuesday night council members denied the development plan for an 8-story, mixed-use complex on the former Tafel Motors site.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: St. Matthews residents concerned about plan for 8-story apartment complex

The council took issue with the developer's plans to close Church Way during construction.

"We are going to go back to the drawing board and look at just what our options are without closing the road," developer Chase Sorrick said.

Plans called for 276 apartments, restaurant and retail space on the first floor, and an underground parking garage.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.