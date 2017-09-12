Think-tank works to find solutions to Louisville's violence

Homicide and non-fatal shooting survivors from 2005 to 2017 will be a part of a new study by The Pegasus Institute. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The stories of those impacted by a homicide are different. But the pain of the survivors is the same.

"We haven't heard anything," Lisa New said. "No leads or anything."

"He was killed in 2007," Sherry Morris said about her son Michael.

"I want those questions answered," the sister of Antwan Thompson said. "Why did you kill him? What did he do to you?"

"I'll never know how many grandkids I would've had," Nicole Lemmons said.

The Pegasus Institute, a Louisville-based think tank, believes it can help homicide victims.

"One of the things that I'm particularly interested in is the way victim's families and victims of non-fatal shootings interact with the criminal justice system," Josh Crawford, with the Pegasus Institute said. "Are we re-victimizing these people in the way we go about prosecuting these cases?"

The organization released a study last May focusing on violence reduction. It included suggestions for policy changes, but no information from the families of victims.

This time the group is looking for the human element.

"Try to tell their stories and try to find policy solutions to help them if there are any," Crawford said.

Homicide and non-fatal shooting survivors from 2005 to 2017 will be a part of the study. Families already participating hope it produces solutions.

"It's got to help. We have to reach for something and this is the only way I see," Donald Mattingly Sr. said.

"Hopefully we get some kind of peace out of it you know," New said.

Those wanting to participate in the study should email the Pegasus Institute at contact@pegasuskentucky.org.

