New Bardstown Police Chief sworn into office

Police Chief Kim Kraeszig was sworn into office Tuesday night by Mayor Dick Heaton. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Tuesday marked the beginning of a new era for the Bardstown Police Department.

She replaces Steve Uram, who was fired by Mayor Heaton in July.

The mayor was not happy with the high turnover of officers on the force.

Chief Kraeszig says one of her first duties will be restoring the public trust.

“We have good officers," she said. "I want to show them and build, repair any trust that has been lost. And just build transparency and really focus in on the community."

Kraeszig recently left LMPD, where she had worked her way up to serve as an Assistant Chief.

