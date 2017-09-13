Adoption fees waived for hurricane affected pets at KHS

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Those looking to add a four-legged family member can adopt a pet from a hurricane affected area free for a limited time.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is covering adoption costs for animals from the Kentucky Humane Society from Sept. 13 to Sept. 23.

“The need to find loving homes for pets is urgent,” Mandy Joslyn, with the Bissell Pet Foundation, said in a press release.



KHS PR and marketing director Andrea Blair said the shelters are at capacity. They have approximately 500 animals they are caring for and have been asked to take in more.

“We are getting in 10 dogs and cats from Texas today, seven horses from Texas tomorrow and we expect to receive another transport of animals from Florida over the weekend, and possibly more next week, if we can make room for them,” Blair said.



KHS is also looking for people who are interested in fostering pets. Blair said a fostering commitment usually last one to two weeks. For more information about fostering a pet, click here.

Those who adopt a pet will still have to pay a $10.50 licensing fee. For more information, click here.

