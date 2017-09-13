IOC to award Olympics to Paris and LA for 2024 and 2028

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia). International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, addresses the opening IOC session in Lima, Peru, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Bach is in Lima for the Wednesday IOC session to vote on the host cities for the next Olympics.

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia). International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, left, embraces Pedro del Rosario, president of Peru's Olympic Committee, at the opening IOC session in Lima, Peru, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Bach is in Lima for the Wednesday...

(AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks at a press conference after the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After a debacle in Boston, the U.S. Olympic ...

LIMA, Peru (AP) - This time, no unpleasant surprises for Los Angeles and Paris. The Olympics are all but in the bag.

The French capital is set to be confirmed as the Olympic host in 2024, with the 2028 Games going to Los Angeles.

The two cities are getting the hosting rights without the usual dramatic vote. The IOC decided to award two games at the same time, and LA later abandoned its bid for 2024 during negotiations with the IOC and Paris.

Paris last hosted the games in 1924. It bid unsuccessfully for the games of 1992, 2008 and 2012.

LA hosted the 1984 Games. The last American city to bid for the Summer Games was Chicago, losing the 2016 Olympic vote to Rio de Janeiro.

