More drug charges for man after home visit from probation officers

Dustin Summey, 30. (Henderson Co. Detention Center) Dustin Summey, 30. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is accused of making meth.

Police say officers went to the home of 30-year-old Dustin Summey in the 600 block of Taylor Dr. Tuesday morning for a probation & parole home visit. 

Summey had recently gotten out of jail on bond from a drug possession charge.

We're told officers found several related to the manufacturing and trafficking of meth in his home.

Summey was arrested on several more drug-related charges.

He is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $27,500 bond.

