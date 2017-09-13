Cops: Man's GPS led him to drive into Pennsylvania river

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a Pennsylvania river.
The (Easton) Express-Times (http://bit.ly/2vT26GH ) says the motorist wound up in the Lehigh River in Easton shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
They say the man's GPS led him to drive along a bicycle path in a park. When the man realized he couldn't drive on the path, he reversed course but found he couldn't go that way either because of a tunnel under a low bridge.
Police say the man was unable to stay on the bike path because it narrowed, and his car rolled off the path sideways into the river.
Police say the driver wasn't hurt, but he was issued several traffic citations. Online court records didn't list them Wednesday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."More >>
ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>
Federal emergency officials are estimating 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed by Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Federal emergency officials are estimating 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed by Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the White HouseMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>