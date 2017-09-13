Father, son accused of sexually abusing 3 children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A father and son are facing charged after they allegedly sexually abused three children.

William K. Riggle Sr., 44, and William K. Riggle Jr., 25, were taken into custody on Sept. 12.

The victims, ages 10, 12 and 13, told detectives the men sexually abused them and threatened to kill them if they told anyone.

Riggle Sr. and Riggle Jr. were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with three counts of sodomy and sexual abuse.

