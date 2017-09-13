The Latest: Macron offers congratulations to Paris for 2024

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia). International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, left, embraces Pedro del Rosario, president of Peru's Olympic Committee, at the opening IOC session in Lima, Peru, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Bach is in Lima for the Wednesday...

(AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks at a press conference after the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After a debacle in Boston, the U.S. Olympic ...

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia). International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, addresses the opening IOC session in Lima, Peru, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Bach is in Lima for the Wednesday IOC session to vote on the host cities for the next Olympics.

LIMA, Peru (AP) - The Latest on the Olympic bid votes (all times local):

___

2:20 p.m.

President Emmanuel Macron says the award of the 2024 Olympics to Paris is a recognition of France's "image and values" in the world.

The French leader was among the first to offer congratulations to Paris after the International Olympic Committee officially confirmed Paris as the 2024 host, and Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

Macron spoke from the Caribbean, where he has been visiting French territories badly hit by Hurricane Irma. He said France will "prepare for these games with all of our energy."

___

12:40 p.m.

As if to show they're not worried about today's vote, members of the Los Angeles bid committee wore sneakers to their presentation.

Bid chairman Casey Wasserman said the footwear reflects who they are, and the unique brand of California-cool they plan to bring to the 2028 Games.

Wasserman, mayor Eric Garcetti and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix are presenting, as the IOC prepares to award 2024 to Paris and 2028 to LA later this afternoon.

___

12:15 a.m.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is promising "cost efficient and sustainable games" when the French capital hosts the Olympics in 2024.

In her speech to the International Olympic Committee, the mayor who has been a driving force behind Paris' bid said the city and Los Angeles - which is getting the 2028 Games - want to "inspire as many cities as possible" to follow their lead.

A chronic shortage of bidding cities is part of the reason that the IOC is awarding two games at the meeting in Lima, Peru.

___

11:35 a.m.

The leader of the IOC evaluation commission has told IOC members he recommends Los Angeles for hosting the 2028 Olympics.

After Patrick Baumann went through the commission's report, IOC members had no questions.

That leaves only the presentations by Paris and Los Angeles, and then a vote to confirm both bids. President Thomas Bach asked if the vote could be by a show of hands, and nobody objected.

___

11:20 a.m.

About 75 people have braved rainy weather in Paris to protest against the 2024 Olympic Games and the city's property development and transport plans.

The protest in a park in the east of Paris was called by a group opposed to Paris hosting the games, largely because of the expense.

Protesters huddled under a rain covering.

One banner read "Non, Olympics."

Another complained that Paris' development plans are "chasing us out."

___

8:30 a.m.

The Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is blazing again, ahead of the expected official awarding of the 2028 Games to LA.

The cauldron was lit early Wednesday morning at the stadium that was the site of the 1932 and 1984 Olympics.

An International Olympic Committee meeting in Peru is to make it official that LA will host in 2028 and that the 2024 Games will go to Paris.

___

8 a.m.

Because it is certain of getting the 2024 Olympics, Paris has been able to plan its celebrations in advance.

After the International Olympic Committee confirms the award later Wednesday, Paris officials will unveil a display of the Olympic rings at the Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower.

Rainy weather, however, has forced the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis to move its celebrations indoors. Saint-Denis will host the Olympic Village and other venues in 2024. The town is setting up television screens in a hall, instead, so Saint-Denis residents can watch the IOC meeting in Lima, Peru.

___

7:30 a.m.

This time, no unpleasant surprises for Los Angeles and Paris. The Olympics are all but in the bag.

The French capital is set to be confirmed as the Olympic host in 2024, with the 2028 Games going to Los Angeles.

The two cities are getting the hosting rights without the usual dramatic vote. The IOC decided to award two games at the same time, and LA later abandoned its bid for 2024 during negotiations with the IOC and Paris.

Paris last hosted the games in 1924. It bid unsuccessfully for the games of 1992, 2008 and 2012.

LA hosted the 1984 Games. The last American city to bid for the Summer Games was Chicago, losing the 2016 Olympic vote to Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.