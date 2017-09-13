Hunky cops photo prompts Facebook users to ask for arrests

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."More >>
Sen. Ted Cruz said a staffer with access to his official Twitter account mistakenly liked a porn video on Twitter.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>
Federal emergency officials are estimating 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed by Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the White HouseMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
