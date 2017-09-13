UofL-Clemson: What you need to know if you're headed to the game

(Press release from UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – An hour earlier entrance to parking lots, improved security measures, and multiple special events are among the items that University of Louisville football fans will notice when the Cardinals kick off their first home game of the season on Sept. 16 against Clemson at 8:12 p.m.

Stadium Parking Lots Open at 2 p.m.

Fans with reserved parking passes in the UofL lots surrounding the stadium can enter the lots beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, a special early entrance one hour ahead of the regular five-hour opening time for the parking lots.

ESPN Radio College GameDay at the Stadium

ESPN Radio’s College GameDay broadcast will be live from Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. Show hosts Doug Kezirian, Brad Edwards and Trevor Matich will be on the set for the seven-hour program.

Fans are encouraged to be present around the stage during the program. The stage will be placed just inside Gate 3 at the southeast corner of the stadium, with an area open around the stage for fans within the gate. Fans will be asked to exit the area at 5:30 p.m. to head to Card March, so stadium personnel may prepare for the opening of the stadium gates for the game ticket holders at 6 p.m.

Nissan Heisman House

The Nissan Heisman House Tour will make a stop at Saturday’s game and will be located in the Travis Roofing Supply parking lot at 2931 South Floyd Street, across from the stadium Green Lot. From 2-7:30 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to:

- Register for Heisman House credentials, which allows fans to check in and instantly share their experience via social media

- Take pictures with the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious individual award in college football

- “Catch a Ride with the Heisman Winners” in the all-new Nissan Rogue

- Virtually “paint” your game face in your favorite team’s official colors with the Diehard Fan app

- Vote for the winner of the 2017 Heisman Memorial Trophy

- Win prizes by participating in interactive games

Former UofL quarterback Chris Redman will participate in a Chalk Talk session with ESPN anchor Neil Everett as well as signing autographs from 3:30-5 p.m., followed by a similar session with former Cardinal wide receiver Deion Branch from 5-6:30 p.m.

Red Cross Donations

UofL student-athletes, spirit groups and Red Cross staff will be on site collecting donations for those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Individuals will be wearing Red Cross vests and carrying donation buckets to accept cash or checks, payable to the American Red Cross. Representatives will be outside stadium gates, Street Fest and at Grawemeyer Hall during the ESPN College GameDay show to collect donations.

In addition, in-game messages will provide a text number to immediately donate. The Kentucky Red Cross has set up a dedicated link for UofL community donations at: http://www.redcross.org/gocards

UofL Athletics sent a packed CRST Pegasus semi trailer truck full of gear on Sept. 4 to aid in hurricane relief efforts in the Houston area, with Cardinal student-athletes loading the vehicle.

Game Day Green Team

Volunteers will be handing out green bags in the stadium parking lots to aid in gathering recyclable tailgating waste. Fans are encouraged to bag such items as aluminum cans, plastic cups, plates and utensils, water bottles, cardboard and paper bags in the green bags provided to be recycled. Please do not include glass, plastic grocery bags or food and drink in the green bags. Fans may leave the tied-up bags in their parking space when departing the parking lot and the stadium staff will collect them.

Card March

Fans continue to have an opportunity to greet the Cardinals and cheer them on as the team enters the stadium with the pregame Card March. The team will be dropped off on the south side of the Denny Crum Overpass on Central Avenue two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff at each game (5:45 p.m. for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against Clemson). With the assistance of the UofL marching band and spirit groups, the team will walk from the Green Lot, through the tunnel and into Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Fans are invited to arrive early and create an entrance way for the players as they head into the stadium.

Sound System Repositioned

With the construction in the north end zone, the stadium sound system has been repositioned within the south scoreboard structure. Fans standing on the Norton Terrace will particularly note the high volume of the speaker system, which has sound focused to reach all areas within the stadium. The train horn, which sounds when the Cardinals score, is also located in the south cluster. Be prepared.

Championship Trophy Visit

The 2017 National Championship Trophy (College Football Playoff gold trophy) will make a visit to Saturday’s game. Throughout the season, the trophy will be displayed on the sidelines at key national games. The trophy also made a stop in Louisville last season when the Cardinals played Florida State.

Happy Hour Prices

To promote early entrance to the stadium, gates will open two hours prior to kickoff (6 p.m. on Sept. 16 vs. Clemson) with special Happy Hour pregame drink prices available. Fans arriving early can purchase a draft beer for $3 and canned beer for $4 on the Norton Terrace only.

Magnetic Wanding

Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early, as magnetic wanding will be added to the entry process for all patrons at all gates on game days. Upon entering the queue at the stadium gates, fans will be asked to empty their pockets prior to being wanded by a security guard. Cell phones, keys or other metal objects are examples of items that should be held in one's hands over the head while being scanned.

Clear Bag Policy

Fans are encouraged not to bring any bags inside Papa John's Cardinal Stadium; however, each ticket holder is allowed one small clutch purse (no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches) and one large clear bag, either a one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag or a 12 x 6 x 12 inches clear tote bag. The policy, which includes all UofL athletics venues on campus, is similar to one instituted at all NFL and many collegiate venues in recent years, enhancing security procedures to ensure a safe environment.

Diaper bags (with child) are permitted and subject to a thorough security inspection. A clear bag is strongly recommended for bringing diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children. An exception will be made to allow medical items that cannot be transported in a clear bag into the venue. Medically necessary items or equipment may be brought to the game, but the bags or equipment must be inspected and tagged by security supervisors at the entry gates.

Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags or other items to their vehicle prior to stadium entry. There is no check-in location for prohibited bags at the stadium.

All media representatives with necessary bags and equipment must enter the stadium at Gate 7B to have each item inspected and tagged prior to entering the stadium.

Approved clear tote bags are available for purchase from Cardinal Authentic, the store located at Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. For additional inquiries on purchasing bags from Cardinal Authentic, call 502-852-3002. Fans are reminded that a standard, one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag is approved. Fans may also bring appropriately sized clear tote bags they have previously obtained at other venues.

No Tobacco Products

Fans are also advised that the use of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vaping, is strictly prohibited in all UofL facilities, as well as within 50 feet of an exterior gate or entrance. There are no designated smoking areas within Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and re-entry is prohibited. All UofL athletic facilities are part of UofL’s tobacco-free campus.

No Water Bottles

Another added security measure is that an unopened bottle of water may no longer be brought into the stadium. Fans seeking water are encouraged to obtain a free cup of ice from a concession stand employee. Cups may be filled at any of the stadium water fountains located throughout the inner concourse on the main level and on either end of the UPS Flight Deck.

Customer Relations

Patrons who need assistance before they enter the stadium can look for our new Customer Relations staff that will be located throughout the stadium parking lots. These staff members will be available to answer questions and relay information to the stadium command center on game days to help make everyone's tailgating experience the best it can be.

Customer Relations Booths can be found at Sections 108, 120 and 132 and on the UPS Flight Deck near the south elevators. Services offered at the Customer Relations booths include but are not limited to:

• Providing general information assistance

• Tag-A-Kid / At-Risk Adult ID Program

• Lost and found

• Guest feedback forms

• Family / Assisted restroom entry codes

• Purchase game day program

• Curtained area for mothers to breast feed their children within Customer Relations Booths located at Sections 108, 120 and 132.

More Information

