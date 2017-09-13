River City Mission hopes to raise $2,000 to feed residents

River City Mission has been providing meals, housing and fellowship for people in need throughout western Kentucky since 1975.

This organization’s numbers are continuing to rise because they are the only one in the region that accepts single men.

The shelter has created an online fundraiser through RedBasket.org to help offset the costs of feeding their residents.

Their plan is to raise at least $2,000.

The River City Mission offers three meals a day to between 50 and 75 people as well as providing a place to stay.

The comfort and the meals the staff provides allows their residents to feel valued and cared for.

“Our mission is to reach people in trouble and make them part of our Mission family,” said Shirley Barlow, River City Mission board member.

The group recently had seen an increase in residents and need so they have created an online fundraiser through RedBasket.org to raise money to buy more grocery items and continue serving their meals.

To make a tax-deductible donation or to get further information please visit this website.

October 7 will be the last day the fundraiser will be online.

