Ohio River at unusually low levels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has restricted flow on the Ohio River for repairs near Brookport.

This has caused the river to become unusually low.

The low stage is making it hazardous to launch a boat from either the foot of Broadway or the Ohio River Boat Launch, located at North 6th and Burnett Streets.

Boats are advised not to launch until the Ohio River returns to at least 13 feet.

