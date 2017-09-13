Prosecutor: LMPD officer arrested in domestic violence case will - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Prosecutor: LMPD officer arrested in domestic violence case will not be charged

Aaron Jaggers (Source: LMPD) Aaron Jaggers (Source: LMPD)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - No charges will be filed against a Louisville Metro Police Department officer arrested over the weekend for domestic battery in Southern Indiana.

Aaron Jaggers was arrested September 10 by Clark County police. Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 12000 block of Santa Maria Drive about a physical domestic violence incident. Jaggers was taken into custody after the officer saw injuries to the face of the victim, Kayla Myers.

PREVIOUS STORY
LMPD officer arrested in Clark County

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WAVE 3 News that a review of the investigation shows both sides gave differing accounts regarding the incident. According to Mull, it would be impossible for a jury to determine whether Jaggers or Myers was telling the truth.

Myers called the decision unfair. She also told WAVE 3 News she was upset and disappointed.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly