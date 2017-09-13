Prosecutor: LMPD officer arrested in domestic violence case will not be charged

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - No charges will be filed against a Louisville Metro Police Department officer arrested over the weekend for domestic battery in Southern Indiana.

Aaron Jaggers was arrested September 10 by Clark County police. Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 12000 block of Santa Maria Drive about a physical domestic violence incident. Jaggers was taken into custody after the officer saw injuries to the face of the victim, Kayla Myers.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WAVE 3 News that a review of the investigation shows both sides gave differing accounts regarding the incident. According to Mull, it would be impossible for a jury to determine whether Jaggers or Myers was telling the truth.

Myers called the decision unfair. She also told WAVE 3 News she was upset and disappointed.

