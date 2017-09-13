September 13, 2017

Where Are They Now?

International Month at the Library

The Louisville Free Public Library is once again celebrating the entire month of September. International Month at the Library means more than 50 free programs and workshops celebrating Louisville's rich international community. For a list of events visit LFPL.org.

Radio legend Pru Miller joined Dawne Gee on our Where Are They Now? segment.

