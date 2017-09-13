Paducah to host its first Fall AQS QuiltWeek

The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Sept. 7, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Sept. 7, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
Aaron Jaggers was arrested September 10 by Clark County, IN police.More >>
Aaron Jaggers was arrested September 10 by Clark County, IN police.More >>
An hour earlier entrance to parking lots, improved security measures, and multiple special events are among the items that University of Louisville football fans will notice when the Cardinals kick off their first home game of the season on Sept. 16 against Clemson at 8:12 p.m.More >>
An hour earlier entrance to parking lots, improved security measures, and multiple special events are among the items that University of Louisville football fans will notice when the Cardinals kick off their first home game of the season on Sept. 16 against Clemson at 8:12 p.m.More >>
Cecil Swain, 70, was reported missing from Jewish Hospital.More >>
Cecil Swain, 70, was reported missing from Jewish Hospital.More >>
The Bissell Pet Foundation is covering adoption costs for animals from the Kentucky Humane Society from Sept. 13 to Sept. 23.More >>
The Bissell Pet Foundation is covering adoption costs for animals from the Kentucky Humane Society from Sept. 13 to Sept. 23.More >>