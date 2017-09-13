Injured hawk 'Harvey' that gained online fame to be released

PLANO, Texas (AP) - An injured hawk that sought refuge in a Houston taxicab as Harvey made landfall last month is about to return to the wild.
Cabdriver William Bruso dubbed the female Cooper's hawk "Harvey the Hurricane Hawk" in online videos that he shot as he took her home Aug. 25. As Harvey's rains fell the next day, Liz Compton of the Texas Wildlife Rehab Coalition picked her up.
Compton says the hawk couldn't fly because of head trauma, probably from flying into something.
After a week-and-a-half of treatment at a TWRC Wildlife Center, the hawk was taken to a Dallas-area center for exercise before release.
Plano officials say she will be released in a Dallas-area park Wednesday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The order was not the court's last word on the travel policy that President Donald Trump first rolled out in January.More >>
The order was not the court's last word on the travel policy that President Donald Trump first rolled out in January.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>
Federal emergency officials are estimating 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed by Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Federal emergency officials are estimating 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed by Hurricane IrmaMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the White HouseMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>