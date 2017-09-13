1 killed in shooting at Washington high school

Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:27:48 GMT
Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.More >>
ROCKFORD, WA (RNN) - At least one person is dead from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday, the Spokane County sheriff said.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said five other people were shot, and a person has been taken into custody, according to The Spokesman-Review. There have been conflicting reports on the exact number of injured, but three victims were transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's trauma center, a spokesman from the fire department said.
Multiple media reports said the three patients are in stable condition. In addition to the high school, the middle and elementary schools were placed in lockdown.
Police searched the high school's rooms for any additional threats, the sheriff's office said on Twitter. The schools have been given the "all-clear," and parents have been advised where to pick up their children.
Identities of the suspect and victims have not been revealed by authorities. Medical helicopters responded, along with police and other emergency responders.