1 killed in shooting at Washington high school

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders are at Freeman High School in Rockford.

Traffic is backed up around Freeman High School in Washington, where a shooting Wednesday left at least one person dead. (Source: KXLY/CNN)

ROCKFORD, WA (RNN) - At least one person is dead from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday, the Spokane County sheriff said.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said five other people were shot, and a person has been taken into custody, according to The Spokesman-Review. There have been conflicting reports on the exact number of injured, but three victims were transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's trauma center, a spokesman from the fire department said.

Multiple media reports said the three patients are in stable condition. In addition to the high school, the middle and elementary schools were placed in lockdown.

Police searched the high school's rooms for any additional threats, the sheriff's office said on Twitter. The schools have been given the "all-clear," and parents have been advised where to pick up their children.

Identities of the suspect and victims have not been revealed by authorities. Medical helicopters responded, along with police and other emergency responders.

A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017

#Freeman LE going room 2 room, floor by floor. We understand parents are extremely concerned. We will provide info ASAP, please avoid area. — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

The school is located in Rockford, a town of about 500 people located a few miles south of Spokane, WA. Public schools in Spokane also went into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina???? (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

