Woman charged in 2 convenience store robberies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the robberies of two convenience stores and Louisville Metro police say the suspect confessed to the crimes.

Detectives took Elizabeth Faye Sloan, 48, of Louisville, into custody Sept. 12 and charged her with two counts of robbery 1st.

Sloan is accused of holding up the Mapco Mart at 10642 Dixie Highway and the Thornton's at 4516 Poplar Level Road. During both robberies, Sloan used a handgun and demanded the cash.

Police say Sloan's fingerprints were found at the Mapco Mart robbery scene and that she gave them a statement after being read her Miranda Rights admitting to both robberies.

