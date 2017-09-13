Power outage at Lanesville schools, normal dismissal expected

Aaron Jaggers was arrested September 10 by Clark County, IN police.More >>
Aaron Jaggers was arrested September 10 by Clark County, IN police.More >>
The cause of the outage has not been released.More >>
The cause of the outage has not been released.More >>
Louisville Metro police say the suspect confessed to the crimes.More >>
Louisville Metro police say the suspect confessed to the crimes.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Sept. 7, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Sept. 7, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
An hour earlier entrance to parking lots, improved security measures, and multiple special events are among the items that University of Louisville football fans will notice when the Cardinals kick off their first home game of the season on Sept. 16 against Clemson at 8:12 p.m.More >>
An hour earlier entrance to parking lots, improved security measures, and multiple special events are among the items that University of Louisville football fans will notice when the Cardinals kick off their first home game of the season on Sept. 16 against Clemson at 8:12 p.m.More >>