Power outage at Lanesville schools, normal dismissal expected

The cause of the outage has not been released. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LANESVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Despite an ongoing power outage, Lanesville Community Schools are expected to be dismissed on time.

According to Lanesville Superintendent, Steve Morris, phone lines and email are down due to the outage.

Lanesville Elementary School and Lanesville Junior-Senior High School will be let out at their regular times.

