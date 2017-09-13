Heavy rains take fizz out of Paris celebrations

(AP Photo/Francois Mori). Paris officials set up a display of the Olympic rings on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, ahead of the vote in Lima, Peru, awarding the 2024 Games to the French capital, France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Paris...

PARIS (AP) - Heavy rains took the fizz out of Paris' Olympic celebrations.

The Eiffel Tower had its head in the clouds and a small crowd on the other side of the River Seine huddled under umbrellas in front of a big television to watch the International Olympic Committee announce in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday that the French capital will host the games in 2024.

Olympic rings were then unveiled on the Trocadero plaza overlooking the Eiffel Tower, which lit up in sparkling lights in celebration.

