Suspect in UofL Bookstore thefts caught 'red-handed'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville police believe they have solved the thefts of Cardinals jerseys from a campus store

ULPD arrested Lee Augustus Jeffrey, 58, of Louisville, on two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500.

Around 2:15 p.m., Sept. 12, a ULPD officer saw Jeffrey carrying a "large amount" of red football jerseys from the Swain Student Activity Center where the UofL Bookstore is housed. The suspect in a Sept. 5 theft from the bookstore matched Jeffrey's description. After a witness from the earlier theft identified Jeffrey as the person involved, ULPD said Jeffrey confessed.

Police said football jerseys Jeffrey had were worth $800. The previous theft involved baseball jerseys valued at $750.

