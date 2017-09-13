Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to speak at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The U.S. Supreme Court's newest member is expected to speak at the University of Louisville this month.

Justice Neil Gorsuch will speak at UofL's McConnell Center on Thursday, Sept. 21 as a part of the Center's Distinguished Speakers Series.

The free event is open to the public who will be able to speak to Gorsuch and ask him questions. Gorsuch will also meet privately with McConnell Scholar students.

"We’re honored that Justice Gorsuch has agreed to share his thoughts and insights at UofL" Gary Gregg, director of the McConnell Center, said. "This is a terrific opportunity for the people of Kentucky, Indiana and our students to get to know one of our country’s most influential citizens."

Gorsuch’s speech will be held at 2 p.m. in Comstock Hall, School of Music.

For more information about tickets, click here.

