Bellarmine and Cincinnati to play exhibition in Freedom Hall on November 1

Annual exhibition battle between Knights and Bearcats to take place at Freedom Hall 9/13/2017 | Men's Basketball LOUISVILLE, Ky.-Bellarmine University announced today that its annual men's basketball exhibition with the University of Cincinnati will be played in Louisville with the Knights hosting the Bearcats on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Freedom Hall.



For the past five years, Bellarmine has traveled to Division I Cincinnati to play an exhibition, and the teams' coaches--Bellarmine's Scott Davenport and UC's Mick Cronin--very much wanted the series to continue in 2017. However, the Bearcats' home court (Fifth Third Arena) is being renovated this season.



Therefore, the NCAA was consulted and it granted a waiver to allow the Division I team to travel to play a Division II team in an exhibition and granted a second waiver to allow the game to be played at on off-campus venue.



"We couldn't be any more pleased that this exhibition game will be played here in our city," said Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt. "We are certainly appreciative of Coach Cronin's willingness to come on the road for an exhibition game, and we think this is a great opportunity for all the basketball fans in our area to experience Bellarmine basketball in a historic and great venue."



Freedom Hall will be a familiar setting for Cronin and Davenport, who both served as assistant coaches at the University of Louisville when the Cardinals played home games there.



"This is a tremendous opportunity to tip off the basketball season in one of the most storied basketball venues of all time," said Davenport. "Coach Cronin and the University of Cincinnati allowed this to happen. We sincerely appreciate their efforts!"



"We are always appreciative of the great exhibition game we play with Bellarmine University," Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin said. "In my opinion, they are the class of Division II basketball and Coach Davenport is one of the best basketball coaches in the country. This year will be extra special playing them on the road in historic Freedom Hall."



Tickets for the game are $20 for lower arena seating and $5 for upper arena. For more information on tickets, contact Chris Cooper in the Bellarmine's Athletics Events office at 502-272-8036.



Davenport said he sees the game as a way to bring together basketball fans across the city. "My vision is to unite our entire community through the game we love so much," Davenport said. "It is a very affordable night for families, teams and ALL college basketball fans young and old to tip off the beginning of college basketball.



"There are many wonderful memories of basketball at all levels being played in Freedom Hall, shared by so many," Davenport added. "Let's wake up the echoes one more time the way our great game is supposed to be played, together! Let every corner of our community come together to celebrate through the game of basketball." Official release from Bellarmine sports information