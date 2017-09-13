Former assistant principal accused of voyeurism faces judge

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The man accused of voyeurism while he was an administrator of a Floyd County middle school has entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

Indiana State Police arrested Paul Raake, 65, on Sept. 12. Raake, who has since retired, was assistant principal at Scribner Middle School. He is accused of placing a hidden camera in a boy's locker room. The camera was found in November 2016 by a student.

In a probable cause affidavit, an ISP investigator said there were five photographs on a laptop computer and iPad that Raake used. One of the photos which showed a male student in a state of undress. The affidavit states that two people identified the only adult male visible in the photos as Raake.

A search warrant executed by ISp in late December found a hard drive with the same thumbnail photos found on Raake's laptop computer.

Raake is due back in court October 11. He was ordered to have no contact with Scribner Middle School.

When asked if he had anything to say to the parents at Scribner Middle School, Raake had no comment.

