Date for BBQ joint to open in old Lynn's Paradise Cafe pushed back

The date of a new restaurant opening in the Lynn's Paradise Cafe location has been pushed back. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After sitting empty for nearly five years, a new restaurant will be moving into the old Lynn's Paradise Cafe.

But not as soon as neighboring businesses had hoped.

Lynn's Paradise Cafe abruptly closed in January of 2013. Neighboring businesses have been anxious for the restaurant to move in, so they can get more foot traffic in their stores.

In late 2016, Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint told WAVE 3 News they were expecting to open in the Lynn's location in the fall of 2017. But neighbors had not seen any activity happening, and reached out to us for answers.

It turns out the move in date has been pushed back.

According to Pat Martin, of Martin's, he now expects the restaurant on Barret Avenue to open in mid 2018.

Martin says he is working with architects and planners on the design. He wants the neighborhood to be proud.

He told us he expects to know more in October. We will check back with him.

