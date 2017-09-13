Give for Good returns to Louisville

The day of local giving looks to help hundreds of local organizations. (Source: Give For Good)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For 24 hours in Louisville, it will all be about giving back.

The Community Foundation of Louisville will host Give For Good Louisville on Sept 14. The day of local giving looks to help hundreds of organizations.

Donations will be accepted online from midnight to 11:59 p.m. for more than 500 participating nonprofits on www.giveforfgoodlouisville.org. ?

The Give For Good Louisville Midday Nonprofit Rally will be held at 4th Street Live from 11:30 a.m.– 1:00 p.m. The event celebrates the biggest day of local giving with live entertainment, remarks from Mayor Greg Fischer, food trucks and more than 200 participating nonprofits. The rally will feature performances from Cirque Louis, Simmons College Marching Band, Kentucky Shakespeare, Louisville Youth Choir, AMPED and Lanita Rocknettes.

"We are thrilled with the level of community support for Give For Good Louisville," Cara Baribeau, the Community Foundation's Vice President of Marketing and Communications and Give For Good Louisville Project Lead, said. "This day keeps growing because our community gets behind the notion that if each of us gives a little, together we can make a major impact on our local nonprofits. This day shows Louisville at its compassionate best."

There will be more than 20 other events around town to celebrate Give For Good Louisville. For a full list of events, click here.

For more information on Give For Good Louisville, click here.

